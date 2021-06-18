Will Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha end up being compared to Salman Khan's Bharat?

Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, is highly anticipated. Ever since talks began, there has been intense follow-up on the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer. The movie deals with the experiences of a man who stumbles and is part of very significant events in history. He also ends up influencing the turn in the events in often unexpected ways.

Bharat, with Salman Khan in the lead, was the Bollywood adaptation of a Korean film called Ode To My Father. The movie revolves around phases in history and a man living through it all. While the original featured Korean history, Bharat was contextualised in terms of Indian events.

With the broad premise and themes of the movies being somewhat similar, do you think that there's bound to be some comparisons between the two?