Will Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha undo the damage caused by Thugs of Hindostan?

Amidst a series of announcements of theatrical release dates recently, one of them that got many excited was Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' The film, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, was initially slated to release on Christmas 2021. But due to the pandemic, a lot of post-production work was delayed. This is why it will now release on 14th February 2022.

The film's on-set pictures have been circulating on the internet for months now, where Aamir can be seen dressed like a Sardar. Fans were massively disappointed by Aamir's last outing, Thugs of Hindostan, which proved to be a both critical and commercial failure. Aamir even apologized to the audience stating that he failed to deliver a quality film this time. Since Aamir is known for doing a film of a certain quality, this film was particularly a disappointment.

Laal Singh is an official remake of the acclaimed Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump', so we can hope that the story will be interesting. So do you think that this film will be able to undo the damage caused by the terrible 'Thugs of Hindostan'?