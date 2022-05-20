Will Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha be a decent remake of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump?

Aamir Khan will be the only actor in BOLLYWOOD who shall be able to make this remake a great one.





Aamir Khan is the most versatile actor in all of Bollywood and in the ens haters gonna hate but out all the 3 khans, he is the only actor who is well suited to be able to play the role of Lal Singh Chaddha.

All Salman and Shahrukh Khan fans will just criticize so to prove my point to the everyone I would suggest you all actually watch the Forrest Gump first and then you all will hopefully agree with me without a shadow of the doubt that be quite confident upon both the remake of Forrest Gump aka Laal Singh Chaddha and Aamir Khan and it shall be a classic superhit film.





I for sure will watch the first-day first show www..!!!