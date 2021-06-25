Will Aamir, Salman, or Shah Rukh Khan go down the Amitabh Bachchan route?

When we think Bollywood, a lot of us look back at the three top Khans. They've taken the concept from actors to stars, and it's unlikely that many will enjoy the same stardom after them. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan have mostly done commercial movies along with sprinklings of critically acclaimed ones. Over the years of them being in the industry, they've been ruling film decades. Whether it's a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chak De! India, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or Bajrangi Bhaijaan, they've given a series of hits.





The same stardom is, however, also enjoyed by Amitabh Bachchan. Despite the Khans rising in the 90s, Big B has kept his appeal intact. He's been able to maintain his own fan base, and as new age actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and like grow popular, the Khans have to do the same.





Which one of the Khans do you think will head towards doing movies like Amitabh Bachchan first and stay around that long?