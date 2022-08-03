For Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the movie Brahmastra turned out to be a true love tale that ended in marriage. With this imaginary journey, they shared screen space for the very first time. Rumor has it that the team's next project will be a ROM-COM!





Before opting to work on a movie once more, Ranbir and Alia both waited for the release of Brahmastra. In order to see more movies in the future, they wanted to hear from the public. The team has previously declined film offers that were made to them. The popularity of Brahmastra is forcing them to further their joint exploration of options.





They want to collaborate on a romantic comedy. Brahmastra is quite pleased with the response they have gotten. When an offer comes their way in the future, they'll think about how wonderful it is.





Alia also turned producer with Darlings this year. In a press event, she expressed her desire to produce a film starring Ranbir.







