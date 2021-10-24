Will Ananya Pandey's name being in a drug case have an impact on her brand value?

After being named in a drugs case, Ananya Pandey's career has come to a halt. While this has harmed her brand, it has also put her next productions in jeopardy. Following her involvement in a narcotics case, some of Ananya Pandey's films have been threatened.





Is a 125-crore film in jeopardy?





The poster for Ananya's film, 'Liger,' which is being created in Hindi and Telugu, has been out, and it has gotten a lot of attention because of Mike Tyson's appearance in Vijay Devarakonda's flick. Puri Jagannath directed the film, which has a budget of Rs 125 crore.





Ananya becomes embroiled in a narcotics investigation. The film has Ananya Pandey in the lead role, and filming has begun. After being caught up in a narcotics case, the picture is in danger of being forgotten. There is another film in the same vein. Ananya may be forced to endure the consequences of being implicated in a drug case.





