Will ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo renew his contract or not?

Singer Cha Eunwoo has a very successful acting career, and now netizens are comparing his situation with Apink's Naeun. Naeun recently left her group Apink ahead of their 11th debut anniversary, because she was not able to manage her idol life and acting life together. Will Eunwoo do the same?





Apink's Nauen left her old company and joined YG Entertainment as an actress. Meanwhile, ASTRO came from a mediocre company called 'Fantagio Entertainment'. But now that member Eunwoo is specifically very popular, there might be times when big companies ask Eunwoo to join.





ASTRO's contract will last till February 2023. Will Eunwoo follow the same path as Naeun or continue to be with ASTRO and Aroha?