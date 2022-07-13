Will Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wed during the upcoming three months?

Athiya Shetty, a Bollywood actress, may not have wowed the audience with her acting prowess, but the news has been all over her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. According to rumours, Athiya and Rahul are getting married soon after being seen together on multiple occasions in the past.





Recently, Rahul's parents visited Mumbai to meet Athiya's family. The couple and their families went to the new home where they would soon be relocating to check out the progress. In Mumbai, the wedding is anticipated to take place within the next three months. The wedding will be a lavish ceremony for both families, and the bride herself will be in charge of every last detail.





Do you think they'll get married or it's just a rumour?