Will the 'Bhai-genre films' streak end with Antim: The final truth?

As the Salman Khan starrer is all set to release this Friday, one question that arises in the minds of ‘Bhai fans’ is whether we will get to see the outdated repetition of the genre we all know as the ‘Bhai films’. With Tubelight (2017) being the last film, Salman tried a different approach! In recent years, we haven’t seen Salman get out of his comfort zone to do a challenging role even a bit.

However, Antim’s trailer showcasing Bhai in a different avatar has got fans wondering if he’s finally taken a little effort to choose a good script or it’s the same old masala Bhai film! Honestly, with every other film, Salman does it is only degrading his quality as an actor & becoming a laughing stock for the masses! In my opinion, Salman should challenge himself with roles like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan or at least stick to action flicks like the Tiger series rather than doing films like Race 3 or Dabaang 3!

Only time will tell, whether Antim: The final truth will be a turnover for Salman Khan or not!