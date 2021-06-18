Will Bollywood's Legendary Actor Amitabh Bachchan Ever Retire? Doesn't he ever get tired?

The 78 year old actor is still very active professionally. Reportedly, there is an upcoming collaboration of Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan. Big B has approved RGV's script and will be playing the lead role in the movie.

Bachchan sir loves to engage with his fans through his blogs. In one of his blog in 2019, he wrote a cryptic message, “I must retire .. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another...its a message” . Many people speculated that this was the actor’s way of announcing his retirement but it turned out to be false and it seems like the actor is not retiring anytime soon.

The legendary actor is also working on the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern’ with Deepika Padukone and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Not just this, he is working on numerous other movies as per his IMDb filmography.

He has kept himself busy and we are honoured to see his magic on screen but do you think he will never retire? Does he never get tired of acting? He has already earned so much respect and fame, what else is he looking for? Or is he so much in love with acting that he just never want to stop? Just look at his IMDB filmography and be amazed!