Will Brahmastra and Ashwatthama be able to resurrect the superhero genre?

Bollywood has aced in certain genres like romance, crime, and drama. But there are some genres that still remain untapped. One of them is the superhero genre. Of course, we have had Krrish but that's about it. Barring that Hrithik Roshan starrer film, Bollywood hasn't been able to create something that was accepted by the masses.

In 2018, Vikramaditya Motwane tried his hand and made 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' with Harshvardhan Kapoor. Despite having a decent storyline and impressive action sequences, it failed to strike a chord with the audience. Now with several big-budget superhero flicks in the lineup, I have high hopes that things might change. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' to Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'The Immortal of Ashwatthama', both films are directed by names one can trust. The audiences can expect a level of realism from these films.

One of the reasons that this genre failed work in India is because, in my opinion, filmmakers here try to imitate Hollywood. They copy the storyline, setting, and everything, ignoring the fact that our culture is completely different from theirs. This is why Brahmastra and Ashwatthama feel news since they are drawing from our mythology.

What do you think?