The group will soon have to enlist in military. This is something which is unavoidable and seokjin is most likely to be the 1st one to enlist since he is the eldest.

This may lead to BTS losing fans as the group will never be complete unless groups maknae Jungkook completes his service.

Also when Jungkook does comeback he will be 32 and Jin will be 37 and hence they won't be as active as they are now.

Some fans will definitely leave the fandom and they won't be as popular as they are now.