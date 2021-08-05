Hollywood singer Camila Cabello has starred in the latest version of Cinderella movie, which will release on September 3 on Amazon Prime. The storyline is based on the legendary tale of Cinderella but in a modern package where Cinderella wants to stand on her own feet and wants to become an entrepreneur in the fashion business. She doesn't wait for her prince to come and rescue her; she decides her fate on her own with a little help of magic from the Godmother, who is a pretty masculine fairy. Do you think all of the Disney princess stories need a bit of makeover to prove that they are not 'damsel in distress' and this is the beginning?