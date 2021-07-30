Will Christopher Nolan ever direct a film for Netflix?

In an interview, Netflix chief Scott Stuber has mentioned that he would do anything to release a film by Christopher Nolan on Netflix. But, Nolan had a thing long back with Netflix and their 'day-and-date release' strategy. But, over the years the equation has changed between Nolan and Netflix. So, can we see Christopher's next film on the OTT platform and that too Netflix?





Scott said, "If and when he comes up with his new movie, it’s about can we be a home for it and what would we need to do to make that happen. He’s an incredible filmmaker. I’m going to do everything I can. In this business, I’ve learned you need to have zero ego. I get punched and knocked down and get back up."





Tenet was released on the theatres, and about four months later, it got an OTT platform release on Amazon Prime Video. But, it grossed lesser than the other films that made him outs on Warner Bros for HBO Max releases. Now, there may be a chance we can see Nolan's films on Netflix Originals. Happy Birthday, Nolan- the world deserves more of your movies.