Will Deepika Padukone's 'Care Package' Initiative On Clubhouse Allow More Actors To Speak Up About Mental Health?

Deepika Padukone who has been aggressively vocal about her battle with depression has inspired millions to work on themselves, letting the world know that it is perfectly fine to go through these dark feelings, along with dedicatedly working towards removing the stigma that surrounds mental health.

Now talking about her latest initiative, the actress recently had a conversation about mental health care, to create awareness about mental illnesses and the struggles that come with it. She took to social media to launch Care Package, which was a one-of-its-kind audio festival featuring mental health experts and performances by indie musicians like Prateek Kuhad, which recently took place on the Clubhouse App. It talked about self-love and how one should prioritise ‘self-care’.

Initiatives like these allow millions across the globe to connect and heal knowing that they are not alone in this journey of mental health. We really hope that these open-conversations can help other celebrities speak up their mind on mental health and use their recognition for the good of the community, preparing mental health patients for this fight within themselves. Do you think more celebrities shining a light upon these delicate topics can help remove the stigma surrounding mental health? Can these icons use their power to inspire and create more loveable and caring individuals?