Will EXO Chen return to his music career?

EXOLs are happy that Chen is being discharged from the military today! But the fact that he's a father of 2 kids and is married already, made fans doubt if he'll ever come back to the music industry. But it looks like he will return, and here's why-





SM Entertainment revealed that they'll be doing a family concert after 3 years in August 2022. The lineup included all SM artists except a few members of EXO, SHINee and Girls' Generation.





In the EXO member's lineup, Suho, Kai, and Chen's photo were included. Other EXO members like Baekhyun and Chanyeol are currently serving in the military. And fans are assuming that Sehun and D.O. might be busy with their acting shoots. And Xiumin might have some other plans as well.





Thus fans were happy that at least Chen might finally make a comeback before August. Like Bobby of iKON, I hope he can also freely participate in his idol activities. What do you think? Do you think he'll make a comeback? Are you looking forward to him if he does?