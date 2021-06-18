Will (G)i-dle be the same after the bullying scandal involving Soojin?

(G)i-dle Soojin's bullying scandal has put an end to all of her activities with the group, even removing her from the songs!

She was accused of bullying students in high school, but the final nail in her coffin came when actress Seo Shin Ae accused her of bullying as well.

The harsh reality is that Soojin's career is effectively over.

Netizens have even took to the streets, demanding that she be removed from the group. Bullying is a serious offence, and if proven guilty, Soojin's career is over.

Some members have even gone on to make solo appearances and schedule them.

What are your thoughts on this? Should Soojin be kicked out of the group?