Kim Seon-ho, who was last seen in "Hometown Cha Cha Cha," was accused of forced abortion and gaslighting by his ex-girlfriend for which he apologized and consequently, was also removed from various projects including "2 Days 1 Night." Since then, he has been on a hiatus. However, since Dispatch has revealed the intimate details of their relationship, fans have been supporting the Start-up star, signing petitions for his comeback.





It looks like the fans' wishes are going to be fulfilled soon as it was being speculated that Kim Seon-ho will be making his first-ever official appearance by attending the script reading for his upcoming movie "Sad Tropics", one of the few projects from which he was not removed. Now, his agency has also confirmed that indeed he will be attending the script reading marking an end to his hiatus.





Thankfully, such baseless controversy did not ruin the career of a young and talented actor this time. But, don't you think it is high time that the fans become more reasonable during such situations?







