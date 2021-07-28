Will Ileana D'cruz ever gain her 'Barfi' fame back?

She was last seen in Big Bull with Abhishek bachan that was released on OTT. Ample amount of news have been published about her personal and professional struggles. She broke news and revealed about her Body Dysmorphic Disorder and depression. The actress had opened up about her journey. She said, "There was a period, approximately three years ago, I'd go from happy to be completely depressed and not knowing what it was. I remember when she debuted the in Bollywood with Barfi, a lot of people thought she would be a huge success. And she was! For some time with movies like Main Tera hero and Baadshaho in her journey. But recently we haven't seen much of her and are not hearing about any major upcoming projects as well. Do you think this will go on and she would require more time to get back on track to where she was when she started with Barfi?