Will Indian television need to improve when OTT is succeeding?

Nowadays, the first thing that springs to mind when we think of TV is a cliché.

However, there once was a time when silver screens were virtually venerated. Famous dramas like Buniyaad, Malgudi Days, and Fauji were produced there. Recently, soap opera stars became well-known thanks to shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others.

But when television continues to provide the same cliches in various forms and refuses to innovate, viewers are growing bored. OTT has evolved as a substitute that creates original content. It depends on its positioning as being distinct from "TV." Isn't it only reasonable in this situation for the silver screen to provide fresh, creative content?