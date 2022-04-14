Will Kangana be able to impress the audience with 'Dhaakad' and is she the Indian version of 'Charlize Theron' in Atomic Blonde?

Kangana's new film 'Dhaakad' is all set to release on 20th May, 2022. Directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai, has seemed to give a new character to the audience. Kangana's fans are impressed with her new 'badass' avatar after watching the teaser of the film.

It's too soon to say if the actor can impress us with her new film or make us realize that she can only speak but not act. The actress has learnt some new techniques like martial art forms, combat techniques, including hand-to-hand combat.

After watching this new look some people have compared her with Hollywood actress Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde.

What do you think about this comparison?