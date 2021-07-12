Will Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi be a showdown on who is more talented?

I'm asking this because Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel leave no stone unturned in dragging Bollywood stars. And their favourite is usually Alia Bhatt who they deem to be a "nepo kid." More often than not I see them calling out Alia for something or the other when it comes to discussing star kids. Kangana is no doubt a great actress with performances like Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, and Manikarnika, but Alia is good at her craft too. Her acting in Udta Punjab, Highway, and Raazi are testimony of her being able to play roles well onscreen.





I don't quite understand why Kangana targets Alia so much when there's both star kids and outsiders who are not talented. At least Alia is one of them who can act. It's no surprise that at some point, their films would collide and earn comparisons. Both Alia and Kangana have upcoming biopics. Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser had caused Kangana to call Alia "chota bachcha as gangster."





Which of these movies do you think will be a bigger hit? And suppose Alia's biopic is better, do you think Kangana will stop mocking her?