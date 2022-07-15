Will Kartik Aaryan appear in the upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan's most recent film, is a box office success. In the newest Ranbir Kapoor film, Kartik will reportedly make a surprise appearance.

In the next film directed by Luv Ranjan, Kartik Aaryan will appear in a cameo.

The title of the romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has not yet been decided.

Kartik and Luv have been friends for a very long time and adore one another. They were both quite excited to work together for this special appearance when the idea was proposed, so. Ranbir and Shraddha will also appear in Kartik's movie segment. Together, Ranbir and Kartik have a wonderful equation.

