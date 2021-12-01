Will Katrina & Vicky get married, or media be fooled?

We have been seeing several allegations being made wherein people from various backgrounds have been confirming multiple sources and locations for the wedding of the two who are supposedly in a relationship that has not yet been confirmed. There has been no official statement from Katrina & Vicky on their relationship or wedding till now. Then why are we believing the rumours?

Recently, Vicky’s cousin, Dr. Upasana Vohra, who herself got hitched in the year 2021, denied the rumours of any wedding to have been in plans for the couple.

What do you think about Katrina & Vicky's wedding? Will, it actually take place to it is just rumours?