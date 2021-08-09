Will Kiara And Sidharth's Off-Screen Chemistry Enhance Their On-Screen Performance?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Shershaah, in which they will be seen portraying the role of a couple, is one of the most awaited films of the year, not only because of the stunning fresh-pairing, but also because the duo has been speculated to be dating in real life.

While both Kiara and Sidharth's romance is catching up in real life, their crackling chemistry in the movie is definitely a breath of fresh air, and we can't wait to see more. Even though every actor preps hard to dwell into their character in the most realistic manner, it seems like the duo's personal relationship has made it easy for them to make love seem so real on-screen, don't you think? Well, the rest can only be determined when the movie releases, but since the trailer seems so promising, we're sure that the pair will be wonderful to watch on-screen. Do you think that Kiara and Sidharth will be able to meet the audiences expectations?