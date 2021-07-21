Will 'Mimi' prove that Kriti Sanon is a good actress?

Ever since the trailer of Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' dropped, her new avatar in the film has been the talk of the town. The film is based on surrogacy and has Kriti essaying the role of a surrogate mother. Having made her debut in Bollywood with Tiger Shroff in the 2015 'Heropanti', Kriti has been a part of several successful films like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Dilwale.'





However many believe that she is an average performer which I don't agree with completely. I feel it has more to do with the kind of script she gets. For example in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', her performance stands out. Same with 'Panipat', even though it's a bad film. Looking at the trailer of Mimi, I think what I thought about her was right.





The story seems fresh and Mimi's character is quite unique. Kriti easily gets inside the skin of a small town surrogate mother who is clueless about this entire thing. So I think this film might be a turning point for her career and people's perception towards her acting might change after this.





What do you think?