Will Mouni Roy make a comeback in Naagin Season 6? What do you think?

Naagin is a supernatural, superficial television serial that gained a lot of popularity over the years, but in the last few seasons, the plot has lost its charm. Do you think it's because Mouni Roy left the show? What are your thoughts?

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is currently streaming its Season 5, and at the same time, it's gearing for Season 6. But do you think Mouni Roy will return as Shivanya? Well, we don't know that for now, but Naagin's first season will be airing on Colours Tv so that people can recall the story. Also, people will get to watch Mouni Roy onscreen once again. Then is the story of season 1 and season 6 are same? We have no answer for that.

Mouni got fame from this tv serial, and people loved her characters Shivangi and Shivanya so much that Naagin got a huge fan base. What do you think?