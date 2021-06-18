Nora Fatehi has been compared to Katrina Kaif over the course of her career, mainly because of their common language and culture barrier. Both artists came from abroad and successfully made a name for themselves in Bollywood. Another commonality between the two is their amazing dance talent. However, the difference is that Katrina Kaif started her career as an actor and eventually got a lot of good roles in super hit movies and then did some item songs but Nora Fatehi started her career dancing in item songs(hate this term) and established herself as a dancer in Bollywood. People may also argue that Katrina Kaif is half Indian unlike Nora which gives Kaif an advantage of having the conventional Indian look.

This does not undermine the star power of Nora Fatehi which she proved time and time again by giving hits after hits. Now, Nora has also ventured into judging dance reality shows and ruling social media with her funny posts. Nora will soon be seen acting in Bhuj:The Pride Of India. According to the sources, the dancer has improved her acting skills during the lockdown and plans to venture into acting a lot more.

If Nora Fatehi plans to become the next Katrina Kaif of Bollywood, she has to push herself as an actor or Bollywood will stereotype her as an item girl(again hate the term). If she fails to break the mould, Nora Fatehi will surely become the next Malaika Arora and keep on giving super hit dance songs.

What do you think? Will Nora Fatehi Become Bollywood's Next Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora?