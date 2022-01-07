Will Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee starrer 'Soundtrack #1' unconventional promotional strategy work out?

'Soundtrack #1' is an upcoming romance music drama starring Park Hyun-sik and Han So-hee. To promote the drama the production has decided to choose an unconventional route, instead of releasing teasers of the drama, they are releasing the OSTs ahead of time which is unusual since OSTs are released as the drama progresses. This unorthodox strategy has turned out to be a success so far as the drama is grabbing a lot of attention and anticipation.





Two original soundtracks have been released for the drama, the first OST, "Love Beyond Words," is sung by Super Junior's Kyuhyun, it is a beautiful, poetic melody much like an en emotional ballad. The second OST has recently been released, "Want To Be Happy," sung by Park Bo-ram and it again gives a gist of the story between the two characters, a ballad on longing and finding love.





'Soundtrack #1' is a drama that revolves around two best friends for twenty years who realize their love for each other when they have to stay in the same house for two weeks. To stick to the musical concept of the drama, the OSTs are being released instead of teasers which also reflects the trust of the production in the songs. Do you think this strategy will work wonders for this upcoming musical romance? Share your thoughts!





Check out the second OST by Park Bo-ram below!