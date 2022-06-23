Will pregnancy ruin Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot?
Alia Bhatt's fans are excited, to say the least. One after another, there's good news coming their way. First, it was Alia and Ranbir's wedding, then Alia's Hollywood debut, Brahmasthra trailer, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and now the couple has announced their pregnancy. Right now, Alia is shooting in London for her Hollywood debut, 'Heart Of Stones. There are so many nosy people out there who are interested in knowing if the film is going to get delayed or if the actress is going to rest. Today, Alia Bhatt has put everything to rest. She mentioned in her story that nothing is going to get delayed. It's good to know, that now people won't speak about it and poke their nose where it's not needed. What do you think about it?