Will reducing the ticket price make Shamshera a hit?

Shamshera is going to release on 22nd July and if reports are to be believed the film's price tickets have decreased. This strategy is applied to the mass audience and filmmakers have used this as a way to show that they believe in the film as well as the audience who will give spread good word of mouth. The price strategy is kept in control as the PVR IMAX show at 9:30 am is priced at Rs 220, and the night show in IMAX is priced for Rs. 450. When it comes to the weekend the price at IMAX for other films starts at Rs. 400 and goes till Rs. 800. This is going to be beneficial for the people who always choose OTT as the price of the film is not too high. Through this, there are a lot of expectations of a good opening.