Will RRR star Jr. NTR receive an Oscar nomination?

Since the film's release earlier this year, RRR fever has spread across India. Both audiences and reviewers agreed that the multilingual Telugu film was a huge hit, grossing a record-breaking sum at the box office. Following its distribution on the OTT service Netflix, the movie has gained attention in the west and is now being discussed on various American film-related websites. Jr. NTR is now one of Variety magazine's best actor predictions for the Oscars in 2023.





Jr. NTR is listed as one of the "Unranked" potential nominees for the prized honour. Along with other well-known actors from Hollywood like Chris Evans, Adam Sandler, and Casey Affleck, Jr. NTR is on the list.