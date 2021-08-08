Will Sajid Nadiadwala be able to bring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan back together again?

While there is no 'Love Aaj Kal' Between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali khan, there are reports of possible collaboration for a movie together. Well, You heard it right!

Ex Jodi is all set to come together again for yet another movie, Will it be a high-drama romantic movie or an action one?

When Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan partnered for the first time for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, moviegoers adored their chemistry. While the film did not perform well at the box office, netizens praised Kartik and Sara's chemistry.

Sajid Nadiadwala is believed to be considering bringing the couple together on screen for an upcoming romance flick. Sara has piqued the interest of the production, and they are intending to approach her for the project.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Sara and Kartik agree to work together.

Gossip mills cranked out rumors of their supposed affair when the two began working together on Love Aaj Kal. The couple left many signs that indicated their romantic relationship, from being seen together several times to meeting each other's families. None of them, however, acknowledged being in a relationship.

Unfortunately, rumors of their breakup began to circulate after the release of Love Aaj Kal. Sara and Kartik were also spotted keeping a cautious distance from one another. Their sudden closeness and distancing from each other sparked speculation that it was a PR hoax. Many people speculated that Kartik and Sara were pretending to be romantically linked in order to promote their film and that once the film was released, they split up.

Well, only Kartik and Sara know the truth behind it, but we are pretty sure that their fans would love to see them together on the silver screen once again. Do you?