Will Salman Khan help his nephew Nirvan Khan more than he helped his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma?

Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan is currently working as the assistant director of uncle Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 and we all know that a star-kid pretends to work as the assistant director of a movie before their big Bollywood debut. The 21 year old is planning to join Bollywood soon, so Salman asked him to come along for the shoot of the Tiger franchise to get the exposure or in other words, to show the audience that even star-kids work hard to debut. Even though Salman's track record of launching actors has not been the best, I am quite sure that Nirvan's uncle will be the one who launches him.

Don’t you think Salman will give it his all to help the young aspiring actor establish himself in the industry since he is close family? However, there is another family member who was launched by Salman Khan but even Salman’s power and fame could not save his dead career. Do you all remember Salman’s brother in law, Aayush Sharma? Will Salman Khan let his nephew’s career go downhill as easily as he did with Aayush?