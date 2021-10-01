Will Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi’s Bollywood debut ‘Raavan Leela’ cause another controversy?

Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi will make his Bollywood debut with a feature film titled ‘Raavan Leela’ which is all set to have a theatrical release on 1st October 2021. The audience has extremely high expectations from the actor as his role in the movie is something he has never done before. However, there is one thing that the makers should be worried about and that is the title of the movie. Raavan Leela and the tag line in the poster which reads, “Ram Main Kyun Tune Raavan Dekha” might cause some controversies.

We all remember the riots that happened because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela which was previously titled Golden Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat previously titled Padmaavati. Everyone knows how sensitive titles like these can be, especially in today’s time. Nowadays, trollers and some good for nothing audience is looking for movies or series to boycott and cancel without even knowing the context of the movie and the name Raavan Leela and the tag line might be a bit too controversial for the taste of today's intolerant India.

What do you think? Is it a controversial name?