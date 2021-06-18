Will Shah Rukh Khan Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Izhaar, 20 Years After Devdas?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali last created magic on screen with King Khan in Devdas around 20 years ago. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has turned down multiple offers by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, including the role of Alauddin Khilji from ‘Padmaavat,' which was later played by Ranveer Singh. However, there is no bad blood between the two. Now, the duo is back in the news for a possible collaboration titled ‘Izhaar’. Bhansali wanted to bring Shah Rukh Khan on board for the movie for the last four years. He even modified the script for the actor so, it’s upto the superstar to make a decision. According to a source, Izhaar is a loved story based on a true story about a man who travelled all the way to Norway on a bicycle for his true love. The discussion about the project is still at an initial stage. Previously, there was also news that Bhansali was planning a sequel to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan but the project was never finalised either. Are you hoping to see the duo creating magic on our screens again?