Will Shaheer Sheikh enter Bollywood like Sushant Singh Rajput because of 'Pavitra Rishta'?

I saw the recent trailer and release of the sequel of the famous daily soap Pavitra Rishta starring Ankita Lokhande who was also the lead of the first part and Shaheer Sheikh who is a famed Tv actor. They look great together and I think the show will also do well. It is available on OTT now! Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with this show and then entered Bollywood. Do you think this will also be the case for Shaheer Sheikh?