Will Shahid Kapoor's Jersey underperform on the Box Office because it got delayed due to the rise in covid cases?

Jersey was all set to release on the box office when the covid scares became real again and theatres weren't working in full capacity. The jukebox for the movie was out, the promotions were on full blow, the hype was created around the movie but just so it happens, the number of shows were decreased and theatres weren't working properly and the movie got delayed.

Now the movie is set to release on the 12th of April and the buzz for the movie, the excitement has taken a huge blow.





Do you think Jersey will underperform or the hype will surface again as the release date comes close?