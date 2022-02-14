Will Shakun Batra's twisted love saga 'Gehraiyaan' get a sequel?

In the film's definitive scene, we see Alisha and Tia attending Karan's engagement ceremony. The scene occurs after a leap of two years where both Tia and Alisha agree to bury things in the past and move on with their lives. That's when Batra drops a mini bomb and an elderly lady who Alisha and Zain had saved once appears in the frame. She instantly recognizes Alisha The old lady says, "Alisha? Right, Hum Pahle Mil Chuke Hain." and the lights are out. Do you think Shakun will make a sequel out of it or the ending will stay as mysterious it is? Do you think Tia will ever know that Alisha was responsible for Zian's death? Or will Alisha come with a story?