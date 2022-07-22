Will Shehnaaz Gill Star in an Upcoming Anil Kapoor Film?

After participating in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill experienced success, and there is no turning back for her now.





While the actress waits for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, her Bollywood debut, to come out, it is reported that she has already signed up for her second film.





According to insiders, Shehnaaz has agreed to work on the future production project of Rhea Kapoor, which will be led by her husband Karan Boolani.





There are rumours that Anil Kapoor, Shehaz Gill, and Bhumi Pednekar will appear in the film. Shehnaz Gill is anticipated to appear in a totally different avatar.





Are you excited about Shehnaz Gill's second Bollywood movie?