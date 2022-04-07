Will SM Entertainment ever debut a boy group not under the NCT umbrella?

NCT's concept is just infinite. NCT has currently 23 members and 4 sub-units. SM Entertainment has also announced a new sub-unit called 'NCT Hollywood' and I wonder how members there will be in it. Will SM ever launch a boy group out of the NCT umbrella?





There are always some leading groups in each generation. For example, EXO was leading 3rd generation successfully but now is inactive during the 4th generation because of military enlistments. Meanwhile, NCT won't have a problem because they have such a wide age range. Even if elder members go to the military, younger members are there to lead the 4th generation. NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV - They'll manage to dominate each generation!





And I've noticed that most SM boy groups have way too many members. Like Super Junior, EXO, NCT. I honestly don't want to see NCT expand more in size. 23 is more than enough! I hope SM realizes that 'NCT Hollywood' is a bad idea. The group will probably have members born on or after 2003, which is really young as compared to the eldest member Taeil born in 1994. What are your thoughts? Is SM adding more members in NCT a good idea?