Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Overshadowed all the Historical Wins of Oscar 2022

Will Smith Couldn't Control his rage when Chris Rock Mocked Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. He stormed the stage, slapped Chris, and screamed at the top of his lungs. To me, violence is never the answer, and I believe Jada should have been given the opportunity to retaliate against Chris for making a disgraceful comment about her. After the Oscars, people aren't looking up who won and for what skillful performance, but they're looking for more gossip about the inside details of Chris and Will's tussle. Many deserving people won Oscars last night, but Will's attack on Chris at the Oscars will make this Oscar 2022 a historic night. Sad but true.