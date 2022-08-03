Will Sonam Kapoor take a maternity break or Ghost the industry altogether like Anushka Sharma?

In a recent interview, Sonam Kapoor disclosed that she would be taking a brief break from her job to care for her new baby. The actress said that she will be taking a six-month vacation in an interview with Vogue India.When discussing her profession, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she had two projects she was meant to work on this year, but she will begin them in 2023.

She said, "I'm giving myself a six-month break after my pregnancy to resume work, even though it seems like I haven't worked in longer because I haven't had a release in two years."

"I remember having this internal conflict about whether or not I should take time off but then I realised I have been working since I was 20, so it will be well earned."

