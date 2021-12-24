"Sweet home" starring Song Kang has been in talks for a second season since the first season ended on a cliffhanger, hinting towards the possibilities of a future continuation of the story. However, despite many actors opening up about their desire to recur their roles in the second season, nothing was confirmed officially. Many rumours were going around on whether the thriller series will return or not and whether Song Kang will be returning as Hyun Soo or not.





After many speculations about Song Kang not returning, a representative from Namoo Actors has told the outlets that Song Kang is indeed in discussions to reprise his role as Hyun Soo, although nothing has been confirmed yet. Well, we surely hope to see him return in this iconic role.





"Sweet Home" is a 10 episode long thriller series that revolves around the residents of an apartment complex who deal with an unknown phenomenon that turns humans into monsters. Unlike its name, this drama is far from being sweet. If you haven't, do give it a watch!