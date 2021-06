Tapasee Pannu has been making headlines for her good script choices, and the success of 'Thappad' has catapulted her to stardom! Is it just coincidence, or is she a talented actress?

Only time and the outcome of the movie will tell if she is a good one for the industry!

Haseen Dillruba is an up - coming suspense movie about a game of love, lust, and deception in which Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane form an edgy love story and triangle