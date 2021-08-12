Will Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket get a digital release?

Taapsee Pannu's next project Rashmi Rocket, a sports drama, has been the talk of the town. As per the media reports, Rashmi Rocket has been sold to an OTT platform giving it a digital release for a whopping amount. Yes, you heard that right. Taapsee Pannu, Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee starring Rashmi Rocket, will be releasing on the OTT platform that hasn't been mentioned yet but, the movie has been sold for an amount of Rs 58 crores.





Taapsee has been keeping us on loop with her daily updates of training for the sports drama, building up the anticipation for watching the film. After Thappad, this is Taapsee's next solo release, and I am very excited for this to release. Are you?