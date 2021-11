Ayushmann Khurrana has set a wonderful trend of out of the box topical projects that seems to be his forte. Tapsee Pannu is all set to jump in this genre a little more with her next 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan'. She will be teaming up with actor Pratik Gandhi for this movie. It is said to be a romantic comedy based on an outlandish topic. Are you excited to see this movie?