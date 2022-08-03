Will there be a season 8 of Koffee With Karan?

One of the shows that gets the most attention is Koffee With Karan. Season 7 of Koffee With Karan is now airing. Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Katrina Kaif made a presence on the show. The trio's appearance in the show was immensely enjoyable. The conversation show been retained for an eighth season, Disney+ Hotstar revealed on Saturday. The D23 Expo, a worldwide gathering of Disney fans, is where the announcement was made.

The next season will also stream on the OTT platform. Koffee With Karan is hosted by Karan Johar.

Right now, Koffee With Karan 7 is airing. The actors who have featured on the show thus far include Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani,

For those who are unaware, Koffee With Karan debuted in 2005. The first six seasons of Koffee with Karan were shown on Star World before moving to Hotstar, and the eighth season will also exclusively be available on Hotstar.