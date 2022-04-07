Will we ever be able to see a Kpop group other than BTS at Western award shows?

BBMAs just announced their nominations, out of which BTS is nominated for 7 awards. BTS is expected to attend the show, and perform too. But I wonder will be able to witness any other Kpop group at these award shows?





In this year's Billboard Music Awards, there's no 'Best Social Artist' category, which is an award based on votings. Previously, groups like EXO, Seventeen, Blackpink, and GOT7 have been nominated for this award, but none attended the show. BTS seems to be the only Kpop group that even attends and performs at these shows.





But I think a lot of Kpop groups have been pulling up impressive numbers and have a dedicated following too. They're even performing on American TV Talk shows like James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, and Ellen DeGeneres. I wish they also get a chance to attend these shows.





Will the western industry allow the Kpop invasion? Do you think any other group than BTS will attend one of these shows? Which group might get the chance?