Will we ever be able to separate Kangana Ranaut the actor from the person?

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' is releasing today. The film, which is based on the life of an actress turned politician J. Jayalalithaa, was earlier supposed to release in April this year. But the date was pushed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reviews, so far have been pretty polarising. While some are calling it her best work, others feel it's a massive misfire.

One can make a judgment after seeing the film. The trailers, promos, and songs give an impression that Kangana has given her best in this biopic. But can we just forget all the horrible things she has been writing on social media? From spreading homophobia to misinformation, to openly calling for genocide in a tweet that ultimately led her Twitter account to get suspended.

These things are not something we can brush under the carpet. There is no doubt that Kangana is an exceptionally talented actor and gives her heart and soul to a character. But is that enough? There is more to a person than their work.

What are your thoughts on this matter?